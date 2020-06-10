Jeannine Smith
Zanesville - Jeannine Smith, 73, of Zanesville, died at 10:34 A.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville. She was born December 26, 1946 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clarence Newton and Margie Van Orsdahl Cole. She retired from Essex Wire, loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed watching live bands.
She is survived by three sons, Rick (Lexxy) Smith, Doug Smith, and Tony Smith; five grandchildren, Gage, Brianna, Izabella, Boston, and Addisyn; and a special nephew, Brian (Rhonda) Wood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence Cole, Walter David Cole, Larry Eugene Cole, and infant brother Alban Cole; and two sisters, Jo Ann Wood and Betty J. Todd.
No calling hours will be held and a cremation has taken place. She will be placed in the Woodlawn Cemetery Columbarium, Zanesville.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE is entrusted to all arrangements.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Zanesville - Jeannine Smith, 73, of Zanesville, died at 10:34 A.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville. She was born December 26, 1946 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clarence Newton and Margie Van Orsdahl Cole. She retired from Essex Wire, loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed watching live bands.
She is survived by three sons, Rick (Lexxy) Smith, Doug Smith, and Tony Smith; five grandchildren, Gage, Brianna, Izabella, Boston, and Addisyn; and a special nephew, Brian (Rhonda) Wood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence Cole, Walter David Cole, Larry Eugene Cole, and infant brother Alban Cole; and two sisters, Jo Ann Wood and Betty J. Todd.
No calling hours will be held and a cremation has taken place. She will be placed in the Woodlawn Cemetery Columbarium, Zanesville.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE is entrusted to all arrangements.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.