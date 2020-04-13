|
Jeannine V. Hannum
Zanesville - Jeannine V. Hannum, 88, of Zanesville, died at 7:00 A.M. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Brookdale Zanesville. She was born April 3, 1932, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Harold C. and Ruth A. Doughty Harris. She graduated from Zanesville City Schools and Meredith Business College. She worked as a Secretary, Administrative Assistant and Legal Secretary for many years for various churches and businesses in Muskingum County and retired as a Medical Transcriptionist for Cardiology Associates of Zanesville. Jeannine enjoyed cooking and gardening, her garden was beautiful and she made a killer spaghetti. But the light of her life were her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth (Jaci) Paynter; three grandchildren, Shad (Molly) Paynter, Austin (Kelsey) Wolfe, and Abby Wolfe; great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, David Wolfe; a nephew; and a niece.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of twenty four years, Charles L. Hannum who died December 7, 2008; a daughter, Lynn Wolfe; and a brother, David Harris.
A Private Family Service will be held and burial will take place at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with Pastor Mark Chow officiating.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Brookdale Zanesville for all the help and care she received.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
To send a note of condolence please visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020