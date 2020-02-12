|
|
Jeff A. Fleming
Fishers, IN - Jeff Fleming, 61, passed away on February 7, 2020. Jeff was born in Zanesville, OH on November 1, 1958. He was one of six children born to Richard and Glenna Fleming.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Fleming. Jeff is survived by his wife, Lynn; sons, Jonathan and Brady Fleming; sisters, Jan Phillips, and Jean Presley; and brothers, Jay Fleming, and Jerry Fleming.
Jeff was a proud alumni of Indiana University and loved Indiana basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, and watching sports with his sons. His biggest passion was spending time with his family and watching his sons play basketball. Jeff loved delighting his family with kindness, humor, compassion, and storytelling. Jeff spent his life begin a very special father to his two sons Jonathan and Brady. He was a loving husband, and best friend to his wife, Lynn.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020