Jeff Fridley
Zanesville - Jeff Fridley, 57, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1962 in Zanesville, Ohio to Louis Fridley and the late Mary Ellen (Dupler) Fridley.
He was married to Marcia "Marcy" (Patch) Fridley on September 6, 1981. They began their life together in Grand Forks, ND, where he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. After serving 8 1/2 years in the military, Jeff and Marcy moved back to Zanesville. He subsequently took a position at the U.S. Post Office where he worked for the remainder of his career. Jeff took great pride in his work and was a great role model for his two daughters.
Jeff loved God with his entire heart. He and Marcy spent several years teaching Sunday school. He was a devoted family man and cared deeply for his wife and two daughters. Jeff approached life with positivity and a great sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh and never missed an opportunity to tell a "dad joke" especially if there was chance it could brighten someone's day. He was well liked and will be deeply missed.
Jeff leaves to mourn his passing his wife and father; his two daughters, Jill Fridley-Coulles and Amber Fridley-Moore, and their husbands, Chris Coulles and Jonathan Moore; his granddaughter Elliana Moore; his step-mother Shirley Fridley; his brother-in-law Floyd Lynch and niece Cheyenne Lynch; his friend Gale; and a host of other family members and friends.
In addition to his mother, Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Lynch, who passed away on June 2, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents Kenneth and Marjorie Dupler.
You may call on the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday February 5, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday February 6, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Wade Coffey officiaing.Burial will follow in Mount Perry Memorial Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the Somerset Legion.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020