Jeffery A. Steed Obituary
Philo - Jeffery A. Steed, 63 of Philo, passed away suddenly on January 15, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room in Zanesville.

Jeff was born November 29, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio. He is the son of the late Frank B. "Sonny" and Alice M. (Brown) Steed. He previously worked as a construction worker for his friend Lance Lawyer. He was avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed golfing, fishing, riding his side-by-side and spending time at High Hill Sportsman Club. He was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes Fan and most especially he loved bringing together his family and friends.

Jeff is survived by the love of his life, Bonnie Heavener; his two children, Andrea Steed and Jeffery Steed Jr; his siblings, Candy (Steve) Neff, Mark (Midge) Steed, Bret (Joni) Steed, Bart (Debbie) Steed and Samantha Steed and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeff is preceded in death by his sister, Julie Barker and his brother, Frank Steed Jr; his step-mother, Edna Steed and his uncle, Jack Steed.

Jeff gave the gift of life thru organ and tissue donation.

Visitations will be noon to 2 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. Jeff will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
