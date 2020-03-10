|
|
Jeffrey Badger Youmans
Jeffrey Badger Youmans, age 74, passed away March 9, 2020. He was born October 1, 1945 in Youngstown, OH to the late Robert Boyd and Joanna Badger Youmans. Jeff owned and operated a furniture store formerly known as The Homeroom, now Decor Galore, for many years. He was also a Retail Operator at Longaberger Company. He loved working with people and people loved working with him. He was very compassionate, kind, generous, easy going and loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Koenig; and in-laws, George and Helen Duplinsky. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Marye Youmans; three daughters, Megan Driscoll, Hilary (Shaun) Snelling and Molly (Josh) Frost; grandchildren, Jacob, Jamie and Jossy Driscoll; Aubrey and Natalie Snelling; Cooper and Stevie Frost; sister, Jill Koenig; niece, Robin (David) Rismiller; and brother-in-law, Tom (Melody) Duplinsky. Family and friends may visit 4-6:00pm on Thursday, March 12, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service officiated by Fr. Brian O'Connor to follow at 7:00pm. Donations may be made in his name to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020