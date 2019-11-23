|
|
Jeffrey Burchett
Dresden - Jeffrey Alan Burchett, 67, of Zanesville, Ohio died Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.
Born June 5, 1952 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Charles A. and Betty I. (Baldwin) Burchett and was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. From 1972 to 1975 he proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army Military Police. Jeffrey was retired from Auto Zone of Zanesville where he worked in the warehouse. His greatest enjoyment was riding his Harley motorcycle, fishing, hunting, camping with Grandpa and he loved to watch professional wrestling.
Surviving is one sister, Sharon Pidcock of Zanesville; two brothers, Larry Burchett and Daniel Burchett, both of Zanesville; his sister in-law, Kathy Burchett of Zanesville and his step-mother, Joyce Burchett of Zanesville. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and his very special dog, "Dukey".
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Burchett.
Calling hours will be for 1 hour prior to the funeral service, which will be 2:00pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street with Minister William Meaige officiating. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery in Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019