Jeffrey C. Levering
Crooksville - Jeffery C. Levering, 65, of Crooksville, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, after an extended illness. He was born April 11, 1954 in Zanesville Ohio to Janet Taylor Levering and the late Bill Levering. Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Crooksville High School and a member of Iliff United Methodist Church. He was an avid Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan and loved NASCAR racing. Jeff was a wonderful musician, a great son, loving brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his mother, Janet Levering; brothers, Michael (Michelle) Levering and David (Carla) Levering; sister, Katie Watts (Craig Wells); several nieces and nephews who adored him and many friends; a special friend, Karol Ricketts. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Bill Levering; wife, Donna Levering; and grandparents, Myron (Flo) Taylor and Cy (Zina) Levering. Calling hours will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00pm at Iliff United Methodist Church, 3992 Flint Ridge Rd., Crooksville where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday April 25 with his uncle, Pastor Larry Taylor and Pastor Greg Imboden co-officiating. Burial will take place in Iliff Cemetery with his father. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019