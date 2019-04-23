Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iliff United Methodist Church
3992 Flint Ridge Rd.
Crooksville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Iliff United Methodist Church
3992 Flint Ridge Rd.,
Crooksville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Levering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey C. Levering


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey C. Levering Obituary
Jeffrey C. Levering

Crooksville - Jeffery C. Levering, 65, of Crooksville, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, after an extended illness. He was born April 11, 1954 in Zanesville Ohio to Janet Taylor Levering and the late Bill Levering. Jeff was a 1973 graduate of Crooksville High School and a member of Iliff United Methodist Church. He was an avid Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan and loved NASCAR racing. Jeff was a wonderful musician, a great son, loving brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his mother, Janet Levering; brothers, Michael (Michelle) Levering and David (Carla) Levering; sister, Katie Watts (Craig Wells); several nieces and nephews who adored him and many friends; a special friend, Karol Ricketts. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Bill Levering; wife, Donna Levering; and grandparents, Myron (Flo) Taylor and Cy (Zina) Levering. Calling hours will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00pm at Iliff United Methodist Church, 3992 Flint Ridge Rd., Crooksville where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday April 25 with his uncle, Pastor Larry Taylor and Pastor Greg Imboden co-officiating. Burial will take place in Iliff Cemetery with his father. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or light a candle at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
Download Now