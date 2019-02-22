Services
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Zanesville - Jeffrey J. Lawson, 48, of Zanesville, died at 10:08 P.M. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born May 8, 1970, in Pennsylvania, a son of James and Jeanne Johnston Lawson of Irwin Pennsylvania. He did his undergraduate studies in Biology and Chemistry from Washington & Jefferson College in Washington Pennsylvania and graduated from West Virginia University with his Doctorate. Jeffrey was a Professor at Pierpont College in Fairmont West Virginia, loved the Pittsburgh Penguins, and enjoyed playing his trumpet.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Lothes Lawson whom he married August 3, 2013; father and mother-in-law, Rick and Lois Lothes; sisters-in-law, Juli (Wilbert) Gutherie, Morgan (Kevin) Rahn, and Reagan (Benny Parekkadan) Lothes.

A Cremation-With-Care has taken place. Friends and family may call from 12:00 P.M. until the time of Celebration of Life to be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMTATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.

To send a note of condolence or to order flowers, visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 22, 2019
