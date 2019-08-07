|
|
Jeffrey J. Lloyd
Zanesville - Jeffrey Jo-Ray Lloyd, 62, Passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on August 5, 2019.
Jeff was born in Zanesville on January 22, 1957. He is the son of the late Wallace and Bernadine (Foster) Lloyd. He is a graduate of Maysville High School class of 1975 and he proudly served in the US Army from 1975 to 1978. He was employed with United Technologies for many years and he worked as custodian and grounds keeper with Ohio University Zanesville for the last 25 years.
Jeff was always known to be 'chipper as a chipmunk' and he accomplished many things in his life. He was a professional clown, a Big Brother, and a 2008 Hometown Hero Award recipient.
One of his favorite things was being a volunteer firefighter for South Zanesville Fire Department where he retired after 16 years of service.
Jeff's greatest joy came thirty-four years ago when he rescued the love of his life, her two small children and her tipsy mother from a stalled car on the riverbank at Putnam Landing.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Tammy Lloyd whom he married, June 23, 1990; his three children, Favorite daughter, Jennifer (Andrew) Young of Zanesville; two sons, Jeremy (Darcie) White of Trinway and Jeffrey (Claire) Lloyd of Shawnee; his seven precious grandchildren, Jacob, Hailey, Grace, Carter, Grayson, Hadley and Phoenix; his brothers, Jack (Barb) Lloyd, John Lloyd, Jim Perdue all of Zanesville, Doug (Maryann) Amspaugh of Newark and Gail Amspaugh of FL; his sisters, Jill (Tommy) Lloyd of Zanesville, Sandi Fullington and Tina (John) Fox of FL; and yard-dog, Sue Hill of Zanesville.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is preceded in death by his step-mother, Jean; his sister Janice Walsh; his brother Gene Lloyd and several aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Jeff's name to Newton Township Fire Department, PO Box 181, White Cottage, Ohio, 43791.
Visitations will be 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls and from 12 to 1 pm on Friday. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, with Pastor Andrew Young officiating. He will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. Full military honors will be provided by George Selsam VFW Post # 1058, American Legion Post #29 and the US Army Color Guard.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 7, 2019