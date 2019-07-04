Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH
Jeffrey L. Norris


1960 - 2019
Jeffrey L. Norris Obituary
Jeffrey L. Norris

Chesterhill - Jeffrey L. Norris, 58, of Chesterhill, passed away on Weds, July 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Nov. 19, 1960 in Chesterhill to the late Jay and Garnett Norris. He worked for 16 years at the Auto Zone Dist. Center in Zanesville. He is survived by his wife of 19 years Vicky Wood Norris of the home, 3 step-sons, Mike and Chris Hartley both of McConnelsville and Drew Peyton of Stockport and his brother, Roger (Ann) Norris of Chesterhill. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Bill and Bobby Norris. Services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with Evang. Rob Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Sunday, July 7 from 4-7 P.M. at the funeral home. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 4, 2019
