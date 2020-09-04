Jeffrey S. McLean
Roseville - Jeffrey S. McLean, 54, of Roseville, entered into eternal rest on Friday September 4, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was born on November 4, 1965 in Zanesville, the son of Evelyn Rosser McLean and the late Gerald McLean. Jeff loved living life on the edge. He was always seeking adventure and making people laugh and smile. He enjoyed his family very much, especially spending time with his grandchildren and caring for his mother. Jeff was a loyal Cleveland Browns Fan and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be dearly missed by his children, Jeffrey (McKenzie) McLean of Zanesville and LeeAnn Norris of Roseville; grandchildren, Vincent and Kipton McLean, Brad Norris and Alexyus Norris; great granddaughter, Noveah Pride; mother, Evelyn McLean; brother, Jerry McLean; special niece, Jessica (Tony) Fox. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Gerald McLean; brothers, David McLean and Wayne McLean; and sister, Vickie Dorsey. Calling hours will be held from 4pm to 7pm Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, with funeral services beginning at 7pm with Pastor John Cottrell officiating. Anyone wishing to make donations to help offset funeral expenses may do so at the Peoples Bank, 55 N. Main Street, Roseville, where an account has been created in his honor. You may sign the online register book, share a memory, or leave a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com