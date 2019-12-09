Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Jeffrey S. Oxley

Jeffrey S. Oxley Obituary
Jeffrey S. Oxley

Zanesville - Jeffrey Scott Oxley 56, of Zanesville passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.

Jeff was born in Zanesville on April 8, 1963 to the late Jerry Phillip and Eulah Davis Oxley. He was employed by Culligan Water for many years and enjoyed traveling, motorcycles and attending The Anchor Church.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Melissa Dunn Oxley; a son Justin Oxley; two daughters: Alisha (Eric) Swingle and Heather (Ryan) Bollinger; a step daughter Summer Dunn; a sister Twila Price; nine grandchildren: Madison (Noah Willey) Schneider, Sophie Swingle, Paisleigh Swingle, Ryan Bollinger Jr., Jaxen Bollinger, Owen Bollinger, Aliya Oxley, Jakoby Oxley and Ceara Glenn and one great granddaughter Ella Willey.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Miley Oxley and an aunt Kay Oxley.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday December 10 from 4-7pm at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral will follow at 7pm in The Snouffer Chapel.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
