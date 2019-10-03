|
|
Jeffrey Wilcox
Frazeysburg - Jeffrey R. Wilcox, 63, formerly of Dresden and Malta, Ohio died Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born July 3, 1956 in Zanesville he is a son of the late Robert I. Wilcox and Phyllis (Lippincott) Wilcox of Dresden. Jeffrey was a former custodian in the Riecker Building in McConnellsville and he enjoyed training horses.
Surviving is addition to his mother is his life companion, Mary Dixon and his foster son, Terry, both of Zanesville. Also surviving are three brothers, Dennis (Connie) Wilcox of Dresden, Tim (Christia) Wilcox of Dresden and Kenneth (Robin) Wilcox of Corning, California; three sisters, Amy Wilcox of Kansas City, Missouri, Nancy (David Blankenship) Christman of Newark, Ohio and Mindy (Bill) Maslowski of Wylie, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wilcox.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 3, 2019