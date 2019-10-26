|
Jennifer L. Jones
Zanesville - Jennifer Lynn Jones, 50, of Columbus, was called to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family at 6:20 P.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born July 25, 1969 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Paul Edward and Juanita Bangerter Jones. Jennifer was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and she participated in the Muskingum County Adult Day Programming at Starlight Industries until her move to the Heinzerling Community due to her declining medical condition with RETT Syndrome. Jenny was a blessing to her family and all who were fortunate to have known her. She enjoyed travelling, eating out, and camping with her family and attending summer camp at Camp Echoing Hills in Warsaw. She grew up in a family surrounded with music, laughter, and an abundance of love.
Surviving are four siblings, Cynthia L. (Dan) Schneider of Dresden, Deborah A. (David) Crawford of Frazeysburg, Linda R. (Paul) Biddle of Dresden and Larry P. Jones of Nashport. A loving Aunt to Nat, Emily, Danielle, Hugo, Darcy, Lacey, Cassidy, and Reece and Great Aunt to Ethan, Rebecca, Vada, Vivian, JJ, Makoa, Kyler, Weston, Kayden, Jericho, Casanovah, and one more coming soon, and an aunt and uncle, Carol and Bob Wilson of Knoxville, Tennessee and an Aunt, Donna Goff of Elyria.
Friends and family may call from 5-8 P.M. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with Pastor Mark Chow officiating. Jennifer will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville beside her beloved parents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Heinzerling Foundation, 1800 Heinzerling Drive, Columbus, OH 43223.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019