|
|
Jeremy A. Pope
McConnelsville - McConnelsville Jeremy A. Pope, 42, of Malta passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 near his home as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born January 27, 1977 in Washington Court House, Ohio. Jeremy worked for the New River Electric Com. and was a member of the I.B.E.W. # 71 Union of Columbus, Ohio. He was also a member of the McConnelsville Eagle's Club. He is survived by his father George Pope of Malta, mother Barbara Thompson Pope of Zanesville, daughter Kylie Pope, son Aydin Pope, and step son Dylan McMannis all of Malta. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother Norma Thompson of McConnelsville. Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Dean Thompson and paternal grandparents George S. and Etta Mae Pope. Friends and family may call Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. Jeremy will be laid to rest in the Pennsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019