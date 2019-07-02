|
Jerry Ballard
Nashport - Jerry Ballard, 80, threw his last bale of hay on June 29th, 2019, while surrounded by family at Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
He was born August 15, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio to Benjamin "Floyd" and Nancy "Nannie" Louisa Ballard. In his early years he could be seen riding on the backs of pigs as he dreamed of life on the range as a cowboy. After graduating from Middletown High School, he achieved his dream as the entire Ballard clan moved to Nashport, Ohio to begin cattle farming. Walnut Hills Farm, which later became Ballard Stock Farm, was one of the preeminent Polled Hereford and Angus cattle breeders in North America. Over the span of almost 60 years, Jerry won numerous local, state and national Grand Champion and Premier Breeder awards at many fairs and shows.
Jerry demonstrated his well-known assertive nature by vigorously pursuing and winning the affections of the magnificently attractive woman he saw at a Frazeysburg High School basketball game. The woman in question, Patricia Ann Mercer, soon became his bride in 1962. Knowing that he needed help running his expanding empire and being particularly aware of how much good help cost...he and Pat had three kids: Jay, Ray and Jeri Ann.
Over the years Jerry became known for a number of things. He was a great husband and father, an outstanding cattleman, a garden hose assassin and a world-class artist who worked in swear words much like Rembrandt worked in oils. At times he was a cattleman/poet who was often heard to say, "ok - make fun of the old man" (usually meant that he'd rather we not), "while you're up" (usually associated with filling his water glass or changing the TV channel...used even if no one was actually up), "Sears called and the TV is in" (which accidentally let all of the kids know what they were getting for Christmas), "yo boys" (used as a rallying cry to roust his two sons on the weekend for morning chores), "my three sons" (uttered during his and Pat's 50th wedding Anniversary, when he meant to say 'kids.' His Son-in-Law, Bob, was particularly shocked by this statement.), "get out and get the stink blowd off you" (also used to motivate his kids to get out of the house and do something productive).
The true measure of a person is how they affected the people they leave behind. With that as a guideline, Jerry was an extraordinary man who will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by Patricia, his loving wife of 56-years; his children Jay, Ray and Jeri Ann - who are all very different, but highly successful; his daughter-in-law, Dale, and his son-in-law, Bob, his grandchildren Riley and Logynn as well as many extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family. There will be no public funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to Christ's Table, 28 South 6th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 2, 2019