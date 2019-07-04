Services
Jerry G. Bickel


1929 - 2019
SOMERSET - A memorial service celebrating the life of Jerry G. Bickel, 89, of Somerset, will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service.

Friends may visit at the funeral home, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, one hour prior to the memorial service on Monday, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Jerry was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 29, 1929 to the late Glen B. and Kathryn G. (Gillivan) Bickel. He passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East in Columbus.

Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he served as a Lieutenant medic. He graduated with his Master's Degree in Pharmacy from The Ohio State University. Prior to retirement, he worked as a pharmacist for over 50 years. He was a member of the Somerset American Legion; Heath Masonic Lodge; and the Newark Masonic Lodge. Jerry enjoyed fishing, shooting targets, boating, dancing and singing.

Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, L. Joyce (Wilson) Bickel, whom he married August 6, 1988; children, Leif G. (Beth) Bickel, Jeremy E. (Melissa) Beish and Tonya A. Beish; eight grandchildren, Dominique and Nick Bickel, Kent and Kayla Beish, Zekinthia Epling, Gabrielle, Blake and Brevin Smith; five great grandchildren; and numerous friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lance Bickel; and mother-in-law, Loretta Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jerry to the Somerset American Legion, Heath Masonic Lodge or the Newark Masonic Lodge. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Jerry or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Jerry and his family.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 4, 2019
