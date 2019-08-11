Resources
Jerry L. Miller


1941 - 2019
Zanesville - Jerry L. Miller 78 died August 6, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. Born May 30, 1941 he was the son of Franklin L. Miller and Beulah M. Lawrence. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Judy Miller, a daughter Julie Miller, and a brother Don E Miller.

Jerry graduated from Zanesville High School where he enjoyed playing football and furthered his education at Ohio University. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Jerry was a Real Estate Mortgage Broker. He was a member of many organizations but truly enjoyed any form of music he was a member of Zane Trace Players and was a friend to many at Fat Jerry's Alligator Alley where he loved to listen to and sing along with the bands. His favorite song was Sweet Home Chicago.

Jerry is survived by his his long time companion Carol J. Kaib, two sons Jerry B. Miller(Sherry) and Jason H. Miller (Susan) both of Zanesville, four grandchildren, a brother Bobby L. Miller of Arizona, a sister Marilyn J. Mason of North Carolina and a step sister Nancy K. Snack of Zanezville.

A memorial service will be performed at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 11, 2019
