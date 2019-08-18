|
|
Jerry L. Nicole
Louisville - Jerry L. Nicolet, age 86 of Robertsville, passed away at St Joseph Care Center in Louisville, on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Jerry was born in St Mary's, Ohio on August 23, 1932 to Wilbur and Gertrude Mae (Agnes) Nicolet. Jerry was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. After serving in the Army, Jerry worked in sales of heavy equipment. He lived and breathed heavy equipment through his employment at Marks Tractor, Beaver Excavating, and Southeastern Equipment. He used his passion to make and create Maple Leaf Park in Robertsville. During their retirement, Jerry and his wife traveled all over the United States in their RV, often taking one of the grandchildren with them.Jerry is survived by a daughter, Joy Balfour of Nashport; a son, Jeffrey (Faith) Nicolet of Liberty Township; 4 grandchildren: Sara Balfour of New York NY, Andrew Balfour (Alyssa) of Ravenna, Jamie Nicolet of Cincinnati, Christopher Nicolet of Cincinnati; and a sister-in-law, Alice (Al) Young of Louisville.In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joan Marie Nicolet.Funeral service will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 400 West High Street, Minerva OH, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11 AM with Celebrant Fr Victor Cinson of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Massillon OH. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM. There will be a prayer service at 7:45 PM. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 18, 2019