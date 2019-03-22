|
Jerry Lee Ferris
- - Jerry Lee Ferris, 80, passed away in the loving presence of his family while at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born in Highland Township on January 23, 1939 to Fred and Violet (Cain) Ferris. He worked for AK Steel for 35 and a half years. Jerry enjoyed doing word games, playing cards with his wife at card club, especially Euchre, going to get Chinese food for lunch, working in his vegetable garden with his grandkids, Watching Westerns, listening to music, and spending time with his grandkids. He proudly served in the US Navy.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Jody Clark, his daughter, Stacy (Clay) Ross, and his son, Bryce (Traci) Ferris, as well as five grandsons, four granddaughters, three great-grandsons, and four great-granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Florence "Ann" Ferris, to whom he was married to for 56 years, his son, Jeffrey Ferris, his parents, his sisters-in-law, Bernice Hutchison and Ruby Jean Bachman.
Friends and family are welcome to attend Calling Hours from 10 to 12 PM followed by a memorial service for Jerry at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 Noon. Pastor Keith Taylor will officiate the services, and burial will follow at the Bloomfield Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 22, 2019