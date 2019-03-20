Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Concord - Jerry Lee Fitzgerald, 66, of New Concord passed away in his home on the evening of Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, Ohio to William and Joann (Bowers) Fitzgerald on September 29, 1952. Jerry worked as a teacher where he touched many lives and molded many minds over the years. Jerry never knew a stranger and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Kate Fitzgerald, his son, Logan Fitzgerald, his sister, Karen Whitis, his brother, Dave (Tami) Fitzgerald, his brother, Bob Fitzgerald, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Jim Whitis and Tom Fitzgerald.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Jerry at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Thursday, March, 21, 2019 from 5 to 9 PM. Services will follow on Friday, the 22nd at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Moffat officiating. Burial will follow at the East Union Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 20, 2019
