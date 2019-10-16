Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lee Henderson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lee Henderson Obituary
Jerry Lee Henderson

Duncan Falls - Jerry Lee Henderson, 72 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice.

Jerry was born in Zanesville on September 22, 1947. He is the son of the late Elmer and Margaret "Sis" Henderson. He was a 1965 graduate of Philo High School. He worked for Thompson Radio Supplies for over twenty years. He was the owner and operator of Jerry's Electronics in Duncan Falls for 18 years. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and he loved his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat (Elliott) Henderson; his daughter, Kristina (Richard) Good; his son, Gary Henderson; his grandson, Ryan Good.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his granddaughters, Allison Good and Nicole Good and his sisters, Peg McConaha and Joan Ault.

Private services will be held and he will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now