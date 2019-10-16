|
Jerry Lee Henderson
Duncan Falls - Jerry Lee Henderson, 72 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
Jerry was born in Zanesville on September 22, 1947. He is the son of the late Elmer and Margaret "Sis" Henderson. He was a 1965 graduate of Philo High School. He worked for Thompson Radio Supplies for over twenty years. He was the owner and operator of Jerry's Electronics in Duncan Falls for 18 years. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and he loved his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat (Elliott) Henderson; his daughter, Kristina (Richard) Good; his son, Gary Henderson; his grandson, Ryan Good.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his granddaughters, Allison Good and Nicole Good and his sisters, Peg McConaha and Joan Ault.
Private services will be held and he will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019