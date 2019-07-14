|
Jerry Lee Hill
Zanesville - Jerry Lee Hill, Age 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born December 11, 1946, in Amesville, Ohio, a son of the late James G. and Ruth Ann Kennedy Hill. He was retired from AKSteel in Zanesville. He is was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion, Post #29, and Eagles Post #302, both located in Zanesville.
He is survived by two sons, Jerry Lee Jr. and wife Lynette of Mississippi, and Chad Hill (Mary Trexler) of Zanesville: one daughter, Jennifer Johnson and husband Macklin of Minnisota: six grandchildren and two great grandchildren: two brothers, Rick Hill of Stockport, and Tony Hill and wife Gracia of Zanesville. Several nieces and nephews, and one special niece, Cissy and son Trevon.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Raymond, Bob, Leon, Wilbur and three sisters: Dorothy Barnett, Vivian Mayle, Jean Fisher.
Services will be held at 1:00p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Church, with Pastor J. R. Walker officiating. Friends may call Monday, July 15, from 5:00-8:00p.m. at Stone Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill, Ohio and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Mt Hermon cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 14, 2019