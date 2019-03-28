Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Jerry Lee Thomas Obituary
Jerry Lee Thomas

Zanesville - Jerry Lee Thomas, 70 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of March 26, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice.

Jerry was born in Zanesville on December 13, 1948. He is the son of the late James and Hazel (Grant) Thomas. He retired in 1995 after 27 years working for Burnham Foundry. He loved fishing, riding his four wheeler, shooting pool and most especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his five children, Juanita (Michael) Hill, Jerry (Kimberly Edwards) Thomas Jr., June E. (Brandon) Fisher, Roger Lee Thomas and Mandy (Robert) Shiflet; his grandchildren, Mason, Ashton, Landon, Kaylynn, Colton, Hunter and Bailee; his sister, Hazel Fisher; the mother of his children and his lifelong companion, Sue Thomas and his dog, Bella.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his second wife, Tammy Thomas and his infant sister, Shirley Thomas.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral will be held at 1 pm on Saturday. Pastor Marc Caton will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 28, 2019
