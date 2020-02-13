|
Jerry Lewis Sr.
Norwich - Jerry L. Lewis Sr., 75 of Norwich passed away February 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 25, 1945 in Zanesville, son of the late, Alfred Lewis and Vivian (Klinger) Newton.
He is survived by his son, Jerry Lee (Michelle) Lewis Jr.; daughter, Tonia Dicks; sister Tammy Corbin; step-brother Herb Newton; grandchildren, Dustin, Kevin, Tyler Bryan, Kelsey, and Brett Lewis, Bran-dee Farley, Ian, Bobby, and Jessica Dicks, Ashley Newton; several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel L. (Gheen) Lewis; daughter, Lynnette (Cliff) Farley; several siblings.
Calling hours will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home where services will take place at 11:00 AM Saturday February 15, 2020, with Pastor Doris Flynn officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020