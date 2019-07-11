Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Lighthizer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lighthizer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lighthizer Obituary
Jerry Lighthizer

Nashport - Jerry Lee Lighthizer Age 86 of Nashport Ohio passed away Monday July 8th at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born at Zanesville Ohio on October 5th 1932 the son of the late Samuel Lighthizer and Bernice Farmer Lighthizer.

Mr. Lighthizer is survived by his wife of 70 years Betty Grant Lighthizer, two sons, David "Kathy" Lighthizer , Danny Lighthizer, and a daughter Donna "Charles" Teetz also surviving are 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildern.

Mr. Lighthizer was retired and was an avid bowler . He was named to the Zanesville bowling hall of fame May 7th 2016 and his name is in the National Bowlers hall of fame in St. Louis Mo.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Saint Judes Childrens Research 501 St. Jude Place Memphis Tn 38105

Calling Hours will be held Thursday July 11 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home 56 S. 5th Street Zanesville Ohio from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. . Funeral Services will be held Friday July 12th 2019 at 11 A. M. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now