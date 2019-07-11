Jerry Lighthizer



Nashport - Jerry Lee Lighthizer Age 86 of Nashport Ohio passed away Monday July 8th at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born at Zanesville Ohio on October 5th 1932 the son of the late Samuel Lighthizer and Bernice Farmer Lighthizer.



Mr. Lighthizer is survived by his wife of 70 years Betty Grant Lighthizer, two sons, David "Kathy" Lighthizer , Danny Lighthizer, and a daughter Donna "Charles" Teetz also surviving are 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildern.



Mr. Lighthizer was retired and was an avid bowler . He was named to the Zanesville bowling hall of fame May 7th 2016 and his name is in the National Bowlers hall of fame in St. Louis Mo.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Saint Judes Childrens Research 501 St. Jude Place Memphis Tn 38105



Calling Hours will be held Thursday July 11 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home 56 S. 5th Street Zanesville Ohio from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. . Funeral Services will be held Friday July 12th 2019 at 11 A. M. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Published in the Times Recorder on July 11, 2019