Jerry Sparks
Nashport - Jerry Lee Sparks, 76, of Nashport, Ohio died Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born March 3, 1943 in Zanesville, he was the son of the late Stearl and Jane (Riley) Sparks. Mr. Sparks retired in 1995 from Rockwell International of Heath, Ohio after 30 years of service. He loved working in his garage and he took much pride in taking care of his property.
Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon (Pletcher) Sparks whom he married June 22, 1963; a son, Terry (Esra) Sparks of Nashport; two daughters, Dawni (Charles) Graham of Frazeysburg and Sheri (Richard) Lacy of Dresden; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley, Judy and Vicki and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Sparks, who died September 17, 2017.
There will be no public calling hours.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Irville Cemetery in Nashport.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice or to Muskingum County Suicide Prevention Foundation, in memory of Kevin Sparks.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019