Jerry W. Abram Obituary
Jerry W. Abram

Crooksville - Jerry W. Abram, 60, of Crooksville, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born on September 6, 1959 in Zanesville to the late William and Elsie (Owen) Abram. Jerry was a fun loving and goofy jokester, always looking to argue over a sport related or political topic. He loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals and aggravating people in any way possible. One thing was for sure, Jerry was loved by everybody. He is survived by his wife, Star Bateson Abram; sons, Jeremy (Deseraye) Bateson, Luke (Stefanie) Able, Adam Abram and Jared Abram; daughter, LaMista (Nathan) Pettet; 14 grandchildren; a great grandson; brothers, Danny Abram and Brian Abram; sisters, Cindy(Les) Henry and Amy Moore; sister in laws, Angel (Tom) Hinkle and Jewel (John) Appleton; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful fur companion, Lucky. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bobby Abram. Calling hours will be held Sunday December 29, 2019 from 4 pm to 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where friends may gather Monday December 30, 2019 from 11 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. You can share a memory, send a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
