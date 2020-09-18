Jerry W. Wayne
Crooksville - Jerry W. Wayne, 78, of Crooksville, Ohio (Rosefarm) died at 6:45 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
He was born December 12, 1941 in Rosefarm, the son of the late Robert Henry and Lena Belle (nee: Barker) Wayne.
Jerry worked for 23 years at Ohio Ferro-Alloy Processing Plant in Philo prior to its closing. He then was employed at Malta Manufacturing for 17 years before his retirement. His leisure time was spent fishing, gardening and hunting, in that order. He also liked to paint and painted many area homes for folks. He was a member of Rosefarm Church of Christ.
Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife of 57 years, Carole (nee: Flood) Wayne; his sons and their spouses, Kelly and Dana Wayne and Donald and Tracy Wayne; his grandchildren, Travis Reed, Trevor Reed, Amy Reed, Levi Wayne, Sarah Wayne, Austin (Jackie) Wayne and Ryan Wayne; his brother, Clifford (Joyce) Wayne and his son-in-law, Tim (Rhonda) Reed.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Cathy Lynn Reed who died November 1, 2007; his siblings, Connie Mack Wayne, Opal Cleo Crabtree, Donna Jackson, Zell Whitehouse and Norma Whitehouse.
Family and friends may gather 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Masks and social distancing will be required. Doris Lodge 172 F & A M will hold Masonic services at 8:00 PM. Funeral services and a celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 21 with Pastor Greg Marquis as celebrant. Jerry will be laid to rest next to his daughter, Cathy, in Rose Hill Cemetery near Roseville.
