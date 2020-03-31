Services
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
Jill Ann Parson


1966 - 2020
Jill Ann Parson Obituary
Jill Ann Parson

Canton - Jill Parson age 53 of Canton, GA passed away Saturday March 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Parson is survived by her husband; Mike Parson, Canton, GA, daughter; Amanda Parson, Canton, GA, father and mother; Stanley and Annabelle Duvall, Nashport, OH, sister; Yvonne (Denny) McCarty, Nashport, OH, Sister; Celeste (Gary) Hawkins, Zanesville, OH, sister; Joy (Jamie) Kennedy, Zanesville, OH, brother; Clyde (Doreen) Duvall, Pataskala, OH. She is preceded in death by her sister Dayle Duvall.

The staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parson Family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
