Jill Ann Parson
Canton - Jill Parson age 53 of Canton, GA passed away Saturday March 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Parson is survived by her husband; Mike Parson, Canton, GA, daughter; Amanda Parson, Canton, GA, father and mother; Stanley and Annabelle Duvall, Nashport, OH, sister; Yvonne (Denny) McCarty, Nashport, OH, Sister; Celeste (Gary) Hawkins, Zanesville, OH, sister; Joy (Jamie) Kennedy, Zanesville, OH, brother; Clyde (Doreen) Duvall, Pataskala, OH. She is preceded in death by her sister Dayle Duvall.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020