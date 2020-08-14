Jimmy Ball
Zanesville - Jimmy D. Ball died Tuesday August 11th 2020 at the Lafayette Point Care Center in West Lafayette Ohio.
Jimmy was born on February 1st 1954 in in Kanawah County West Virginia the son of the late Edward L. Ball and Virginia P. (Hodge) Ball.
Mr. Ball was a Marine Corp veteran and worked several years at Stone container and the Champaign county engineer office.
Mr. Ball is survived by a daughter Angela (William) McGraw three grangchildren Lindsay, Levi, & Luke, and is also survived by two sisters Elsie I Stevens and Bonnie L Harlow and by two brothers Wm ( Bill ) Ball and Ronald L Ball as well as long time caregiver and friend Vickie Wolford and several nieces & nephews.
Mr. Ball was preceded in death by two brothers Edward Ball Jr. and Thomas Stevens also three sisters Nancy Ball, Myrtle Patterson, Jewell Ball and close friend Clayton Wolford.
Calling Hours will be conducted Tuesday August 18th 2020 from 10 am until time of services at Noon with Pastor Bill Jones officiating at Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home and Cremation Service 56 south 5th street Zanesville, Ohio.
Following funeral services Mr. Ball will be laid to rest in the veterans section of Greenwood Cemetery Zanesville Ohio with full military honors.
Due to current covid-19 protocols all attendees should self-furnish and wear a face mask .