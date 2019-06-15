Jo Ann Hardy



New Lexington - Jo Ann Hardy, 88, of New Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior in the early hours of Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Crestview Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster following an extended illness.



She was born the only daughter to the late, Harry and Lenore (Brotherton) Tipple on October 7, 1930 in Zanesville.



While her husband, James worked, Jo Ann stayed at home raising their four children, Lu Ann, James, Jay and Jack. Living for her family is what she saw her purpose to be. Jo Ann always loved having a garden, which her children helped her cultivate and she would then use those grown goodies to cook amazing meals for her family. One of Jo Ann's greatest quirks was her constant scrubbing and cleaning of her house, cleaning is what made her most content.



Surviving Jo Ann in life are her children, Lu Ann (Jeffrey) Armstrong, James A. (Sandra) Hardy and Jack Hardy; her daughter-in-law, Kyle Thomas; her brother, Richard (Iris) Tipple; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hardy; her nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband James H. Hardy who died in 2006; her son, Jay 'Kris' Hardy who died in 2014 and infant son Richard Dale Hardy; her grandson, Jessie Hardy and her brothers, Ralph Tipple and Robert Tipple.



In keeping with Jo Ann's wishes her children held a private cremation. She will then be buried in New Lexington Cemetery next to her husband and son. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.



You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the Hardy family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com. Published in the Times Recorder on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary