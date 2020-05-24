|
Jo Ann Wainwright
McConnelsville - Jo Ann Wainwright, 91 of McConnelsville, went to be with her Lord on May 24, 2020, while her family was at her side.
She was born May 12, 1929 in McConnelsville, daughter of the late, James K and Hazel McGregor Howard. She was a member of the Tridelphia Church of Christ and graduated from M&M High School Class of 1947. Prior to her career in public office she worked for the local retail clothing store in McConnelsville under the management of Lovell's which later became Lloyds. She served as Deputy Recorder and then was elected to Morgan County Recorder until her retirement at the age of 72.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Allen) Abby of Cambridge, Larry (Carla) Wainwright of Malta, Sue (Larry) Burnett of Cambridge; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dale E. Wainwright; brother Robert Howard; sisters, Harriett Howard Dyrenforth and Susie Howard Graham; niece Mary Graham Booth.
Private graveside services will be held at McConnelsville Cemetery with Alan Wells officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Guernsey or Tridelphia Church of Christ.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 24 to May 25, 2020