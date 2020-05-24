Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Wainwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Wainwright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Wainwright Obituary
Jo Ann Wainwright

McConnelsville - Jo Ann Wainwright, 91 of McConnelsville, went to be with her Lord on May 24, 2020, while her family was at her side.

She was born May 12, 1929 in McConnelsville, daughter of the late, James K and Hazel McGregor Howard. She was a member of the Tridelphia Church of Christ and graduated from M&M High School Class of 1947. Prior to her career in public office she worked for the local retail clothing store in McConnelsville under the management of Lovell's which later became Lloyds. She served as Deputy Recorder and then was elected to Morgan County Recorder until her retirement at the age of 72.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Allen) Abby of Cambridge, Larry (Carla) Wainwright of Malta, Sue (Larry) Burnett of Cambridge; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dale E. Wainwright; brother Robert Howard; sisters, Harriett Howard Dyrenforth and Susie Howard Graham; niece Mary Graham Booth.

Private graveside services will be held at McConnelsville Cemetery with Alan Wells officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Guernsey or Tridelphia Church of Christ.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 24 to May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now