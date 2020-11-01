Joan A. Sims
Zanesville - Joan A Sims, 78, of Zanesville, died at 3:00 A.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sterling Suites, Zanesville. She was born May 1, 1942 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late H. Earl and Laura Ault Binckley. She had worked at Brockway Glass and was owner and operator of Creative Cut and Color. Joan had been a member of First Baptist Church and was currently a member of North Terrace Church of Christ.
Surviving are three sons, Scott ( Jennifer) James, Gary (Jennifer) James and Mike James; six grandchildren, Travis James, Austin (Laura) James, Emily James, Sydney James, Steve Wahl and Isaac Wahl, three great grandchildren, Elliott, Gavin and Daxton and sister-in-law, Donna Binckley.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa James and two brothers, Ronnie and Don Binckley.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Family request that self-provided facial coverings be worn and social distancing observed.
