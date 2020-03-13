Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
Joan Goldsmith Obituary
Joan Katherine "Mimi" Goldsmith,79 passed away on March 13, 2020 at her daughters house in Columbus.

She was born on July 7, 1940 in Dover, Ohio to the late William and Katherine Patterson Graves. She retired from Muskingum County Job and Family Services and was the biggest fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by her husband Robert Goldsmith, a daughter Julia (Gerald Dade) Goldsmith, a step daughter Susan (Dennis) Jendry, a brother William (Deborah) Graves, a sister Cynthia (Robert) Wood, and a very loving granddaughter Lindsay Goldsmith.

Visitation will be from 12-2pm on Monday March 16 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILL. Funeral service will follow at 2pm with Rev. Dee Rader officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a note a condolence to family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
