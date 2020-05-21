Services
Joan Lane
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
More Obituaries for Joan Lane
Joan Lane

Joan Lane Obituary
Joan Lane

Dresden - Joan Lane, 84, of Dresden, Ohio died Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020 at Brookdale of Zanesville.

Born September 18, 1935 in McConnellsville, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Dorothy (Jones) Mahon and was a graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Mrs. Lane was a member of Prospect United Methodist, she loved cooking and her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren. She was retired from Tri-Valley Schools where she was head cook at Tri-Valley High School for 35 years.

Surviving are two daughters, Diane (Dennis) Pierce and Brenda (Larry) Hindel, both of Dresden; five grandchildren, Holly (Brandon) Thomas, Terry (Rochelle) Berry, Lyle Pierce, Laura (Adam) Seward and Rusty (Danielle) Hindel and nine great grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Tate, Trent, Aedin, Renae, Mason, Havana and Maleia. Also surviving is one sister, Debbie Arnold of Newark, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert R. "Bob" Lane whom she married July 11, 1953 and who died August 26, 2014; two sisters, Peggy Wilson and Betty Mahon and three brothers, Jack, Galen and Pete Mahon.

There will be no public calling hours.

A private family funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Sharon Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 21 to May 22, 2020
