Joan Little Garrett WineFrazeysburg - Joan Little Garrett Wine, 91, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, Ohio after a brief illness.Born November 1, 1928, in Zanesville, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Gladys (Little) Garrett and was a 1946 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Following high school Joan attended The Ohio State University and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Shortly after her college graduation, she established The Joan Garrett Dance Arts Studio in Newark, Ohio. During a career spanning almost 70 years she touched the lives of thousands of children and adults in a positive and caring manner while sharing her love of dance. She was still actively teaching dance to her students until her passing. Joan was a member and past president of both Dance Masters of Ohio and Dance Masters of America and was a member of Dance Educators of America. She was also a member of Frazeysburg United Methodist Church and was the founder and past president of Newark ZONTA Club.Surviving is her son and daughter in-law, Jonathan and Amy Wine of Cypress, Texas and three grandchildren, Alison Wine of Nashville, Tennessee, Austin Wine and Mattie Wine, both of Cypress, Texas.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Jack R. Wine, whom she married June 26, 1954 and who died November 5, 2016.Calling hours will be 2pm to 5pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. The family request that social distancing be observed and that face masks be worn.Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church, 87 West Second Street, with Pastor John Kay officiating.Joan will be laid to rest with her husband at Irville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg United Methodist Church, 87 West Second Street, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.