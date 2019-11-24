|
Joan M. Gottke
Crooksville - Joan Marie Gottke, 88, of Crooksville, peacefully passed into eternal life in the morning hours of Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 5, 1930, in New Lexington to the late Harold and Pauline (nee: Prichard) Schumacher and was raised by her late grandparents, Harvey and Nina Prichard.
Joan made her home in Christ at the Iliff United Methodist Church in McLuney, where she formerly served as the Youth Fellowship Leader. Joan also spent over 25 years as a 4-H advisor for the McLuney Dainty Stitchers. In her life of service to others, Joan continued her work as a nurse for the former Ketcham's Nursing Home near Sayre. She enjoyed traveling, having been in all 50 states. Joan loved animals of all types.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her daughters, Nina Ater (Bob Fusner), Lynn (Gary) Lindsey and Elaine (Ronald) Embrey; her son, Tod David (Jana) Gottke; her grandchildren, Heather Swingle (Patrick Hobin), Amanda (Scott) Marshall, Brian (Amanda) Lindsey, Andrew (Angela) Lindsey, Matthew Lindsey, Timothy Lindsey, Melissa (Bryant) Brewer, Ronnie (Margeaux) Embrey, Michael Embrey, Tod (Sheena) Gottke, Summer Gottke (Josh McLaughlin) and Kyrie (Lakota) Speakman; her great grandchildren, Skylar & Drew Rackley, Cassidy Lindsey, Cody Harper, Katelyn, Mya and Paige Lindsey, Olivia & Sydney Marshall, AnaLeigh Embrey, Trey Gottke, Melanie Ann Brewer and Faith Liggett; her great-great grandchildren, Blakely and Braylin.
Welcoming Joan into eternal life are her beloved husband, Thorla G. 'Tod' Gottke, who died January 7, 2014; her daughter, Connie Sue Gottke who died April 7, 1980, her half-brother, James Folk and her son-in-law, Gary Ater.
The Gottke family will receive friends from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 26 at Iliff United Methodist Church, 3992 Flint Ridge Rd., Crooksville with Pastor Marc Caton presiding. Joan will be laid to rest in Iliff Cemetery beside her darling husband.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019