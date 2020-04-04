Services
Joan Roselene Weidig


1936 - 2020
Joan Roselene Weidig Obituary
Joan Roselene Weidig

Zanesville - Joan Roselene Weidig, 83, of Zanesville, died at 7:55 P.M. Friday, April 3, 2020 at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born May 4, 1936, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clarence and Fannie Esther Wickham Thomas. She attended the Church of the Brethren, White Cottage and had worked for Essex Wire, Custom Coil and retired after 47 years of service at Custom Bobbin. Joan was a professional grandmother who loved all children. She also loved gardening, baking (pies were her specialty) and was an avid bird watcher.

Surviving are three sons, Robert (Theresa) Weidig, Randy (Terry) Weidig and Rod Weidig; a daughter, Roxie Barnes; twelve grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a sister, Mary Thomas.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by two brothers, Richard Thomas and Robert Thomas and four sisters, Louise, Frances, Ruth and Betty.

No calling hours or services will be observed at this time. She will be interred at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio in memory of Joan.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence, follow us on Facebook, visit. www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
