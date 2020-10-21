Joanna Bricker
Norwich - Joanna (Jodi) Ferrera Bricker, 52, of Norwich, OH passed away October 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 17, 1967 in Wheeling, WV, daughter of Tom Ferrera and the late Janet Rea Ferrera.
Jodi was a 1986 graduate of Wheeling Central and a 1990 graduate of West Liberty State College. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.
Upon graduation she moved to Columbus and worked for Ohio Dental Association, Ohio Society of CPAs and ABC Therapies. Jodi married her college sweetheart, Andy and they moved to Norwich on their family farm. She worked at Genesis Healthcare Systems and Haliburton.
Jodi loved the beach and went as often as she could. She also loved her adventures on the farm, spending hours on the Lawn Mower and playing with the cows and pigs.
Jodi enjoyed life and was the life of the party. Everyone who knew her, loved her. She was the problem solver of every impossible situation. Jodi worked tirelessly for those she cared for up until her last days. She was strong, resilient, loving and kind. Jodi Bricker was the sought after excellence on how to live a full life. She was never on time but was always worth the wait.
In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her sister, Hope and Mother-in-law Marge Bricker.
Jodi is survived by her husband Andy Bricker. Daughters Abbey (Alex) Blankenship, Katie and Izzy. Two granddaughters Lilah and CeCe. Father, Tom Ferrera, Sisters: Patty Tighe, Lori Helfer (Mike), Brother: Tiger (Shawna). Father-in-law, Paul Bricker, Sisters-in law: Paula Erickson (Chuck) and Mary Bricker. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friend.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions the family is doing a private graveside ceremony. A Celebration of Life to be done at a later date.
Memorial contribution to College Drive Presbyterian Church's Food Bank - 2 E High Street, New Concord, OH 43762.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com
.