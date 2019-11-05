|
|
Joanna Weiser
Zanesville - Joanna Pauline Weiser 84 of Zanesville died Monday November 4, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House after a short illness.
She was born on March 1st 1935 in Nashport, Ohio the daughter of the late, Paul Jones and Joanna Cameron Shustar. She was a Homemaker.
She is survived by her husband Robert Weiser whom she married on October 2nd 1952 and is also survived by her grandson Dustin L. Spencer and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Dawn Spencer both of Zanesville and a brother John Schoster.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Roberta K. Spencer and a sister Linda Purtee.
Per her wishes no services will be held at this time and cremation has taken place.
Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019