Joanne Eppley
Dresden - Joanne Eppley, 86, of Dresden, Ohio went to be with her Lord, Jesus on Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at her home.
Born August 18, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois her family later moved to Zanesville, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late George and Marcella Rose (Manarik) Dudas and was a 1951 graduate of Lash High School. Joanne was a weaver at The Longaberger Company, was the secretary at Dresden Mill Company and a faithful member of Dresden United Methodist Church.
Some of her joys, beside spending time with her family, were painting, knitting, crochet and drawing. Joanne was a member and past president of Jefferson CCL, YFA Auxiliary, Rosewood-Jefferson Garden Club, Dresden Jaycee Auxiliary and Lecturer of Richvale Grange.
Surviving are three sons, Doug C. (Beth) Eppley of Port Charlotte, Florida, Randal A. (Jenny) Eppley of and Mark G. (Tami) Eppley both of Zanesville; a daughter, Sherri Lyn (Jeff) Moore of Dresden; sixteen grandchildren; Claudette (Matthew) Ross, Carly (Kevin) Brown, Carl (Brandi) Eppley, David (Stepheney) Huff, Randy Jr. (Kendra) Eppley, Brittany Winters, Nicholas Eppley, Kaylee Miller, Kasey (Lacy) Nutter, Keleigh Young, Greg (Leigh Anne) Eppley, Brandi Eppley, Derrick Eppley, Abbi (Blair) Maxwell, Cole (Melissa) Carroll, and Cassi (Justin) Faulhaber; thirty-eight great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Don C. Eppley, whom she married October 2, 1955 and who died June 30, 2016; a brother, George Dudas and a great grandson, Camden Ross; mother and father-in-law, Carl (Eleanor) Eppley; a brother, George Dudas Jr.; brothers-in-law, David Eppley and Bronson Blizzard; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Dudas and a niece, Donna Lanning
Friends and family may call from 3pm to 7pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Foster officiating.
Joanne will be laid to rest next to her husband, Don, at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shiners Hospital for Children.