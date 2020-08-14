1/1
Joanne Eppley
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Eppley

Dresden - Joanne Eppley, 86, of Dresden, Ohio went to be with her Lord, Jesus on Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at her home.

Born August 18, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois her family later moved to Zanesville, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late George and Marcella Rose (Manarik) Dudas and was a 1951 graduate of Lash High School. Joanne was a weaver at The Longaberger Company, was the secretary at Dresden Mill Company and a faithful member of Dresden United Methodist Church.

Some of her joys, beside spending time with her family, were painting, knitting, crochet and drawing. Joanne was a member and past president of Jefferson CCL, YFA Auxiliary, Rosewood-Jefferson Garden Club, Dresden Jaycee Auxiliary and Lecturer of Richvale Grange.

Surviving are three sons, Doug C. (Beth) Eppley of Port Charlotte, Florida, Randal A. (Jenny) Eppley of and Mark G. (Tami) Eppley both of Zanesville; a daughter, Sherri Lyn (Jeff) Moore of Dresden; sixteen grandchildren; Claudette (Matthew) Ross, Carly (Kevin) Brown, Carl (Brandi) Eppley, David (Stepheney) Huff, Randy Jr. (Kendra) Eppley, Brittany Winters, Nicholas Eppley, Kaylee Miller, Kasey (Lacy) Nutter, Keleigh Young, Greg (Leigh Anne) Eppley, Brandi Eppley, Derrick Eppley, Abbi (Blair) Maxwell, Cole (Melissa) Carroll, and Cassi (Justin) Faulhaber; thirty-eight great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Don C. Eppley, whom she married October 2, 1955 and who died June 30, 2016; a brother, George Dudas and a great grandson, Camden Ross; mother and father-in-law, Carl (Eleanor) Eppley; a brother, George Dudas Jr.; brothers-in-law, David Eppley and Bronson Blizzard; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Dudas and a niece, Donna Lanning

Friends and family may call from 3pm to 7pm Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Foster officiating.

Joanne will be laid to rest next to her husband, Don, at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shiners Hospital for Children.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel Dresden Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved