Joanne McGinnis
Zanesville - Joanne Van Keuren Sakai McGinnis, age 94 passed away 7:40 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2020 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born on April 15th, 1926 in Kohala, Hawaii to the late Kinichi Sakai and Ruth Van Keuren Sakai.
Preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Albert Eugene McGinnis. Survived by two daughters, Sheila (Wallace) Kanavel and Victoria (Thomas) Burke, and two sons, Charles (Kerry) McGinnis and George (Rosemary) McGinnis; grandchildren Benjamin and Jonathan (Tara) Kanavel, Robert and Maggie Burke, Marie and Rebecca
McGinnis; great grandchildren Layla and Leo Kanavel.
Joanne became an R.N. after graduating from nursing school in St. Louis, Missouri where her husband attended and graduated from Washington University Medical School and completed his orthopedic residency at St. Louis City Hospital in 1957. They then moved the family to Honolulu, Hawaii for four years and ended up in Zanesville,
Ohio in 1961. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved people, places, and cats. She had many hobbies and interests including genealogy, history, knitting and gardening.
To carry out her wishes, there will be a private Celebration of Life in her memory later.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
in her honor.
The family wanted to thank the staff at the Oaks at Bethesda and the Genesis Hospice for their kind & loving care.
