Joanne Paynter
DRESDEN - Joanne J. Paynter, 84, of Zanesville, Ohio died Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Born March 31, 1935 in Dresden, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Annabelle (Poorman) Krebs and she graduated at the top of her class in 1953 from Dresden Jefferson High School. Joanne worked at the Dresden Woolen Mill and Brockway Glass Company before becoming a full time stay at home mom. She enjoyed playing the piano and, in her early years, dancing. She also enjoyed watching sports, fishing, gambling, gardening and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed the company of her cats, "Muffin" and "Mittens".
Surviving are three sons, Dave (Barb) Paynter of Zanesville, Ray (Erin) Paynter of Dresden and Eric (Trish) Paynter, of Zanesville; one daughter Kendra (Steve) Brooks of New Concord, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Steve (Lynn) Paynter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Stewart, Chris (Christine) Paynter, Kylee Moore, Stephanie (Cory) Ansel, Nick Paynter, Kaylee (Dustin) Shumate, Cody Paynter, Luke (Shelly) Brooks and Abbey (Adam) Pattison. Also surviving is one step-grandson, Cameron McKee; fifteen great grandchildren and a sister, Sharon Krebs of Columbus, Ohio.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 57 years, Kenneth J. Paynter whom she married August 31, 1956 and who died June 23, 2013.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 5pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, May 20, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Sam Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 18, 2019