Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Joanne (Lucas) Ryan

Joanne (Lucas) Ryan Obituary
Joanne (Lucas) Ryan

Zanesville - Joanne (Lucas) Ryan, 88, of Zanesville, Ohio died peacefully in her sleep at the Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio to the late James and Mildred (Dozer) Lucas. Joanne resided in Zanesville until retirement from Lucas Truck Sales in 1990. After retirement, Mrs. Ryan and her husband of 62 years, Bill, lived at Seabrook Island, South Carolina near the ocean they loved and traveled to multiple locations in both the U.S. and Europe. In recent years, she returned to Zanesville to be near family.

A loving mother and homemaker, Joanne was an accomplished cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She is pre-deceased by her husband, William Patrick Ryan and her sister, Shirley Lucas. Mrs. Ryan is survived by a daughter, Chanda (James) Dulc of Mt. Pleasant, SC and sons, Kelly (Jodi) Ryan of Zanesville, Dayne (Donna) Ryan of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Scott (Treena) Ryan of Dublin, Ohio as well as eleven grandchildren, Collin (Amity)Ryan, Clay (Lindsay) Ryan, Makenna Ryan, Conner Ryan, Caleb Ryan, Carson Ryan, Jessica Ryan, Samantha Ryan, Alli Ryan, Joseph Dulc, and Julia Dulc; and two great-grandchildren, Corbin Ryan and Greyson Ryan.

Joanne has requested an intimate burial and funeral at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville, Ohio. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.

BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, ENTRUSTED WITH ALL ARRANGEMENTS.

To send a note of condolence: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.

As an expression of remembrance, memorial donations may be made to the at atz.org.
Published in the Times Recorder on Nov. 18, 2019
