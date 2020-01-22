|
|
Jodell Alexander
Zanesville - Jodell M. Alexander, 52, of Zanesville, gained her reward of peace, following a courageous battle against cancer on Friday, January 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Jodell was born February 8, 1967 to the late John A. and Adelle M. (Tracy) Alexander.
You may join the family in visitation, Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., as well as 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. An additional hour of visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., prior to the 12 p.m. memorial service in Jodell's honor. Following the service, burial of the cremated remains will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, in Zanesville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Unverferth House, INC., where Jodell spent some time following her lung transplant. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020