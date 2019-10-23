|
|
John Allen Fowler
Canton - John Allen Fowler passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. He was born on December 6, 1943 in Porter Falls, WV to John and Essie Fowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Ruth Canterbury, Jean Blake, and Barb Lutz. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jill Annette (Cabeen) Fowler. He is survived by his children, John (Abby) Fowler of Canton, Julie (JD) McBride of Cuyahoga Falls, Jodi (Tom) Cooper of Zanesville, and Jacquie (Tom) Borkey of Pennsylvania, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, his sister, Judy (Ellis) Vernon, and numerous nephews and nieces.
John retired in 1995 from Rockwell International in Newark. He was a member of Putnam Presbyterian Church in Zanesville. He enjoyed playing softball and golf and was an avid Notre Dame and New York Yankees fan. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved Bloodhound, Beauregard.
A Memorial service for John will be held, on Saturday, November 2nd, at 11:00am at Putnam Presbyterian Church in Zanesville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter Society, Inc.
Arrangements were made by Reed Funeral Home of Canton, Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, 2019