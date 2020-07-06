John C. McNeish, Sr.
Zanesville - John C. McNeish, Sr., 94, of Zanesville, died at 9:37 P.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born August 7, 1925, in Madison Township, a son of the late William R. and Marguerite (Guss) McNeish. He was a graduate of Lash High School, at the age of sixteen, in 1941. He served in the United States Navy in the submarine core from January 1943 to April 1946 in the Pacific Theater. John worked for the Dura Corporation and then many years at Newark Air Force Station before retiring in 1987. He loved going on vacation with his wife Donna, traveling all over the United States. But he loved going to the oceans and to Florida the best. He also liked taking his grandchildren on different trips. He enjoyed working in his yard planting flowers and taking care of them. John was a lifelong Baptist, attending Washington Baptist and Westwood Baptist Church.
He is survived by a son, John McNeish, Jr.; a daughter, Linda (George) Mitchell; five grandchildren, Mark (Pam) Mitchell, Scott Mitchell, John McNeish III, Kaitlyn McNeish, and Connor McNeish; five great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Donna Phillips McNeish in 2014; a son, Dr. Timothy J. McNeish in 2015; four Brothers; and two sisters.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Donna at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville with full military rites accorded to him by The United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
The family asks that masks be worn during the calling hours and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701
