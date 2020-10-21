John C. Power
Zanesville - John Charles Power, 83, passed away at his home, with his family by his side. John was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late William and Gladys Power. He was a graduate of Zanesville High School and a self-employed CPA but will best be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and as he liked to say, "Jeri's Answering Service."
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeri Gortner Power; their four children ("but they're thinking of having another one") : Pam (Rick) McFerren, Tam (Kent) Ramsey, Shawn (April) Power and Amy (Brian) Thornton; his "lucky 13" grandchildren: Cassi (Justin) Hoerst, Caleb (Ashley) McFerren, Caiti (Nick) Prochnow, Jay (Jessica) Ramsey, Mitch (Kate) Ramsey, Cece and Heather Ramsey, Jocelyn and Devin Power, and Allissa, Drew, Tyler and Chase Thornton; and eight great-grandchildren: Tucker and Crosley Hoerst; Anika and Lyla McFerren; Adelyn Prochnow; Benjamin, Matthew and Charlotte Ramsey. As Grandpa would say: "Hot Doggy!"
John will also be lovingly remembered by his sister Mary Lou (Max) Olinger; sister-in-law Joyce (Dennie) Haddox; mother-in-law Thelma Stahl. He was preceded in death by his fathers-in-law, Don Stahl and Wayne Gortner.
A hard worker and an avid golfer by day, John spent much of his free time on the sidelines at various football, basketball, soccer and baseball games, not to mention cheerleading events, serving as the #1 fan for his kids and grandkids. He was always reminding them to have some fun; after all, "it's not hard, it's difficult." He used his love of sports to mentor and inspire not only his family, but those who knew him as a coach, a referee, a teammate and a friend.
John was a member of Market Street Baptist Church. He was a Past Master of Lafayette Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons. Over the years, he also offered his leadership in service to the Kiwanis Club, Key Club, Junior Achievement, Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army, among others. "Pretty good for a Monday," huh? He led by example, never complained, and always gave thanks to God for His blessings and His grace.
As for his interests, John was a loyal Buckeye, an enthusiast of Chris Craft boats, an expert Disney World navigator, Donald Duck impersonator, and a barbershop singer. He enjoyed going for long drives, boat rides or simply sitting on the porch swing with his dogs and his Jeri Sue by his side. He cherished holding her hand every day and loved to tell the story about how it was love-at-first-sight when he saw her in those yellow shorts. He was infamous for all his sayings and jokes — "Perch on this one, lady!" and "Joe's Pool Hall… Eight Ball Speaking" and "You've got your get-tallers on today" — and had a special way with words that was somehow both funny and wise.
John was a role model for his kids and grandkids with his kind heart, his strength, his selflessness, his humor and his commitment to family. In the end, he fought bravely and was surrounded by those he loved so well for so many years. His example will live on for many generations to come. "Y'all come back now, ya hear?"
A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors on Sunday, October 25th, from 4pm to 6pm at the Zanesville Country Club, overlooking the golf course that held many fond memories for John. Zanesville Country Club, 1300 Country Club Drive, Zanesville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing restrictions be observed.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, has the distinct honor of serving the Power family.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
, find us on Facebook or call our locally-owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.